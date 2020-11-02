Stories from Anemki Wajiw: Birch bark etching
In the midst of the pandemic, one First Nations artist found unexpected opportunity.
Jolene Banning speaks with a northwestern Ontario artist who is finding a modern way to live off the land
In the midst of the pandemic, one First Nations artist found unexpected opportunity.
In this edition of Stories from Anemki Wajiw, an audio series from CBC Thunder Bay, Jolene Banning introduces us to Helen Pelletier.
She learns how Pelletier, who is skilled in crafting beautifully designed birch bark objects, is finding new ways to make a living from her art.