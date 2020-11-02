Skip to Main Content
Stories from Anemki Wajiw: Birch bark etching
Thunder Bay·Audio

Stories from Anemki Wajiw: Birch bark etching

In the midst of the pandemic, one First Nations artist found unexpected opportunity. 

Jolene Banning speaks with a northwestern Ontario artist who is finding a modern way to live off the land

CBC News ·
Helen Pelletier holds one of her birch bark baskets. (Patrick Chondon)

In the midst of the pandemic, one First Nations artist found unexpected opportunity. 

In this edition of Stories from Anemki Wajiw, an audio series from CBC Thunder Bay, Jolene Banning introduces us to Helen Pelletier.

She learns how Pelletier, who is skilled in crafting beautifully designed birch bark objects, is finding new ways to make a living from her art.

Superior Morning5:42Stories from Anemki Wajiw: Bark etching
Jolene Banning has the story of a First Nations artist who found unexpected opportunity in the pandemic. 5:42
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

Related Stories

now