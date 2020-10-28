Stories from Anemki Wajiw: Natural medicine

Audrey DeRoy is a land-based educator who's cultivated a deep knowledge of the wild plants of northwestern Ontario.

She uses those plants to make everything from soothing remedies, to stunning pieces of jewelry.

In this second instalment of Stories from Anemki Wajiw, an audio series profiling First Nations people who are reclaiming history and culture, columnist Jolene Banning joined DeRoy for a hike on Fort William First Nation.