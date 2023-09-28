Join us for Maamaw — Together — a special program to mark the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

In honour of the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, CBC Thunder Bay is producing three hours of special coverage broadcast across Canada on CBC Radio One and CBC Listen.

Join co-hosts Sara Kae and Jasmine Kabatay from 6-9 a.m. local time on CBC Radio One or on CBC Listen for Maamaw — Together.

They'll be broadcasting from the shores of Lake Superior on Robinson-Huron Treaty land in Thunder Bay, Ont.

Maamaw means "together" in Anishinaabemowin and will bring listeners stories from across the country about how Indigenous peoples come together to support each other, live well and celebrate.

We'll hear about a mother and son who've come together to host a two-spirit manoomin harvest, and explore the complex and deep relationship between First Nations people and gospel music. We'll look back at the 2023 North American Indigenous Games and how they brought people together from coast-to-coast-to-coast this summer.

A jingle dress dancer stands on Anemki Wajiw in Fort William First Nation at the powwow for the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation on Sept. 30, 2022. (Logan Turner/CBC)

They'll be joined for the ride by comedian (and Sara's dad) Ron Kanutski, who shares his thoughts on everything from powwows to the enduring appeal of KFC. Plus he'll tell the story about the time he met legendary musician Keith Secola.

We'll also have great tunes from Indigenous artists like Julian Taylor, Redbone, and Digging Roots.

You can catch the show from 6-9 a.m. on your local CBC Radio One channel. You can also find it live and on demand on the CBC Listen app.