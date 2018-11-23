Northern Ontario hunting advocate will chair committee reviewing moose management

The head of the Northwestern Ontario Sportsman's Alliance has been appointed chair of a new provincial committee that will review the province's moose management process.

The Minister of Natural Resources and Forestry appointed John Kaplanis to the Big Game Management Advisory Committee last week.

The new committee will report directly to the minister, Kaplanis said, whereas previous committees reported to the director of the wildlife branch.

"It should improve some accountability issues. It should improve transparency, particularly relating to moose management as it relates to how we're doing things currently in Ontario," he said.

"Moose hunters in Ontario have a lot of questions of how the quotas and allocation process works, how the tags are generated and that sort of thing."

Kaplanis' appointment to the committee suggests that the new government is listening to them, he said.

"I think that the current minister recognizes that moose hunters are generally across the province dissatisfied with how things have gone," he said. "He's endeavoured to take steps to try to get moose management at least readdressed."

The committee will hold its first meeting shortly, Kaplanis said.

Long term it is charged with looking at all matters related to the management of big game animals.