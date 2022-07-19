Longtime CBC Thunder Bay reporter Jody Porter has died

CBC Thunder Bay is mourning the loss of a long-time staff member Jody Porter, who passed away earlier this week after a lengthy illness.

She had joined the CBC in 2000.

Porter devoted her career to social justice issues, and raising local and national attention to Indigenous issues. Those who knew her remember her compassion, her kindness, and her skill as a writer and storyteller.

Jody Porter exemplified the care & attention that all journalists need to take when covering Indigenous communities. Not only a colleague, but a friend. Prayers to her on her journey, condolences to her family. 🙏🏾 <a href="https://t.co/nkwS01qOtE">https://t.co/nkwS01qOtE</a> —@duncanmccue

In 2013, she was the recipient of a Debwewin Citation from the Anishinabek Nation for excellence in reporting on First Nations issues. She was also a Massey College Clarkson Laureate in recognition of public service.

Porter was diagnosed with cancer in 2017.