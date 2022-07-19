Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Thunder Bay

Longtime CBC Thunder Bay reporter Jody Porter has died

CBC Thunder Bay is mourning the loss of a longtime staff member, Jody Porter, who passed away earlier this week after a lengthy illness.

Porter, who joined the CBC in 2000, brought attention to social justice and Indigenous issues

Jody Porter was a CBC Thunder Bay journalist whose work focused on promoting social justice and bringing local and national attention to Indigenous issues. (Jody Porter)

Porter devoted her career to social justice issues, and raising local and national attention to Indigenous issues. Those who knew her remember her compassion, her kindness, and her skill as a writer and storyteller. 

In 2013, she was the recipient of a Debwewin Citation from the Anishinabek Nation for excellence in reporting on First Nations issues. She was also a Massey College Clarkson Laureate in recognition of public service.

Porter was diagnosed with cancer in 2017. 

