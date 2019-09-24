Thunder Bay public school support workers begin work-to-rule as talks collapse

About 150 support workers at Thunder Bay, Ont., public schools have engaged in a work-to-rule job action after negotiations between their union and the province broke down on the weekend.

The Thunder Bay workers are custodial, cafeteria and maintenance staff in the schools, said Rodney McGee, president of Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) Local 2486, which represents them.

"We've withdrawn some of our services," McGee said, adding that the services include duties like sweeping floors.

"Classrooms will be maintained as normal," he said.

The Thunder Bay workers are among 55,000 CUPE members across the province involved in the work-to-rule job action, which began Monday morning.

In a statement, CUPE said those workers also include educational assistants, office administrators, early childhood educators, library technicians, and speech pathologists working in public and Catholic boards, in both the English and French systems, across the province.

However, in Thunder Bay educational assistants and many clerical staff are represented by other unions and are not involved in the current job action.

No further talks scheduled

"We've been in negotiations with the government," McGee said. "We've hit a snag in trying to come to an agreement."

The outstanding issues include job security and sick leave, he said.

"The education workers CUPE represents in Ontario are some of the lowest paid workers in our public education system," the CUPE statement reads. "The majority are women and face layoffs each summer."

"They've faced years of cuts to the critical services they provide, seen inflation eat away at their take-home pay because of wage freezes, and now face a government determined to spend money on tax cuts for the wealthiest and corporations, while saying front­line education workers and students need to accept cuts to services."

McGee said no further talks had been scheduled as of Monday afternoon.

Ontario Minister of Education Stephen Lecce also issued a statement on the matter Monday, saying, "It is deeply disappointing that CUPE has decided to end talks this weekend and proceed with a partial withdrawal of services, despite a limited number of outstanding items at the table."

"The Crown and the employers tabled a reasonable offer and expanded our offer through the negotiations with one interest in mind: landing a deal that keeps our kids in class," the statement reads. "We have offered proposals to address compensation, job security and funding for additional staffing. A key issue that remains is resolving rising absenteeism rates, and the impact that has on students and schools."