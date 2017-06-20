Skip to Main Content
Man sentenced to life in prison for 2017 killing in Wapekeka First Nation
Thunder Bay·New

Man sentenced to life in prison for 2017 killing in Wapekeka First Nation

A man charged with the death of a 30-year-old woman from Kitchenuhmaykoosib Inninuwug First Nation in 2017 has been sentenced to life in prison.

Jeffrey Gary Winter pleaded guilty to manslaughter

CBC News ·
A Wapekeka First Nation man was sentenced to life in prison after pleading guilty to manslaughter in a 2017 death in Wapekeka. (Martine Laberge/Radio-Canada)

A man charged with the death of a 30-year-old woman from Kitchenuhmaykoosib Inninuwug First Nation in 2017 has been sentenced to life in prison.

Jeffrey Gary Winter, a resident of Wapekeka, was charged with second degree murder in the death of Rosalyn Boyce at a home in Wapekeka.

He later pleaded guilty to manslaughter.

Winter was sentenced in May to life in prison with no chance of parole for 10 years. He was also credited with nearly two years of pre-trial custody.

Additionally, Winter was also handed a lifetime weapons ban.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories