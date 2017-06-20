Man sentenced to life in prison for 2017 killing in Wapekeka First Nation

A man charged with the death of a 30-year-old woman from Kitchenuhmaykoosib Inninuwug First Nation in 2017 has been sentenced to life in prison.

Jeffrey Gary Winter, a resident of Wapekeka, was charged with second degree murder in the death of Rosalyn Boyce at a home in Wapekeka.

He later pleaded guilty to manslaughter.

Winter was sentenced in May to life in prison with no chance of parole for 10 years. He was also credited with nearly two years of pre-trial custody.

Additionally, Winter was also handed a lifetime weapons ban.