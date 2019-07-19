A woman from Thunder Bay, Ont., is the first Canadian to be certified as a pommelier, or an expert on all things cider, by the United States association that supports and advocates for the cider industry.

Jeannie Dubois recently received the designation from the United States Association of Cider Makers; a pommelier is effectively the cider equivalent of a sommelier, or a recognized expert on wine.

"This is actually about finished product and it's about education," she said. "It's about understanding all the different styles, the history, of course the production, even back into the orchard."

"It's about having a very holistic and very deep background of cider in general."

Dubois wrote the final exam in-person in Grand Rapids, Mich., earlier this year. That followed a level one online exam she took about two years ago amid lots of intense study. She said there's no corresponding certification offered in Canada.

Cider itself, Dubois said, is becoming much more popular as a drink of choice for many people. "It's a very old style that we're seeing a renaissance for right now, which is really exciting."

"At the same time ... there is this sort of lag time as far as professionals out in the industry, learning about it and being able to speak about it really articulately."

Dubois, who has also received accreditations in beer and wine, said she's been studying cider for some time, including education in the United States and Europe. She said she hopes to take part in producing the drink in northwestern Ontario and see a cottage industry for it thrive here, much like the growth of craft breweries and distilleries.

While the northwest may not be nearly as well known as places like Prince Edward County or the Niagara region for vast apple orchards, Dubois said the Thunder Bay area does have them — and they produce hardy varieties of apples that work well in cider.

"We do have orchards, which is wonderful — beautiful orchards," she said. "There are people that are already producing soft [non-alcoholic] cider and there's wonderful community organizations like Roots To Harvest that are doing that as well."

"Personally, I'd love to see, you know, a hard cider company start here and be part of that; I think it'd be a really exciting thing for Thunder Bay, to be on the map in that respect."

The executive director of the United States Association of Cider Makers, Michelle McGrath, said fewer than 10 people have achieved the level of certification that Dubois has.

"It's a very difficult test, but it's difficult for a reason," McGrath said, adding that it's all about ensuring that people have the best education that can be passed on to consumers; everything from suggesting good food pairings to being able to spot a tainted batch.

"I'm just so pleased ... to have represented Thunder Bay and Canada at-large," Dubois said. "I'd really love to see [cider production] be part of our community here as well."