Truck crashes through front of Thunder Bay, Ont., restaurant

A Thunder Bay, Ont., restaurant was heavily damaged on Saturday morning when a pickup truck crashed through the front of the building.

In a media release, Firefighters said there were about 16 people inside the Java Hut when the truck drove through the entrance at about 11:15 a.m., coming to a stop against the centre counter.

Luckily, the vehicle didn't come into contact with any of the patrons, and there were no serious injuries reported.

The building itself sustained heavy damage, with pieces of brick, facade, and broken glass strewn about.

The truck's female driver and two other occupants had already exited the vehicle when firefighters arrived.

The incident is under investigation.