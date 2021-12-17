'Just a joy to work': Thunder Bay taxidermist tackling projects ranging in size from moose to fish

Jamie Black is not afraid to take on large challenges.

Based in Thunder Bay, Ont., her love of taxidermy has grown from a hobby to a full-time career. The growth of her business Black and Tan Taxidermy led to a move from her longtime workspace to a 60-hectare farm west of the city.

Black said the move has made it easier to do her work.

"I didn't realize how packed I was until we actually moved here, and my little studio managed to fill this entire entire shop and the garage in behind," she said. "I needed the space, and now it's organized and it's just a joy to work."

Early in her career, she was tasked with mounting a full-sized moose for an interpretive centre in Red Rock. Despite the size of the undertaking, it was well received.

Thunder Bay, Ont., taxidermist Jamie Black is always 'thinking, eating and breathing her work,' according to a friend and colleague. (Gord Ellis/CBC)

More recently, she again turned her talents to working with a moose, this time with an animal that was claimed as road kill.

"It had been hit by a transport, actually," she said. "They know that because they found the Freightliner tag with it. So they named their moose Freightliner and got him mounted."

'Hardest-working human'

Black says mounts like this huge bull moose shoulder mount are challenging because of the animal's size and difficulty to move around. (Gord Ellis/CBC)

Katie Ball, who owns Silver Cedars Studio, is a trapper and fur clothing designer. She has been working with Black for a few years, tanning and sewing hides.

Ball said the taxidermist is passionate about her work.

"She's the hardest-working human I know," Ball said. "She's caring beyond measure and it shows in her finished product. She spends every waking hour thinking, eating and breathing her work."

Birds like this snowy owl are often mounted by people who find them as road kill. Keeping birds found dead requires a permit obtained from the province. (Gord Ellis/CBC)

Ball said a fine attention to detail is one of the things that makes Black so good at her work, checking every feather, and spends hours trying to make sure the finished products are as life like as possible.

"There is not a moment she isn't researching a posture for certain critters or looking for new ways to make better noses or teeth," she said, "let alone how to push the limits of traditional work and create emotional art."

Plain skulls with antlers like these are called European mounts. Black says these are a popular and cost effective way to mount a moose, deer or bear heads. (Gord Ellis/CBC)

In Black's shop, there are a variety of fish, birds and mammals on display. Most of them are finished products, but a few are works in progress.

Black is proficient with real fish mounts, but has been increasingly moving to replica mounts.

"They do cost a bit more, but once they're done, they're almost indistinguishable from the real thing," she said of the replica mounts. "It's a nice way to preserve those older fish in the lakes and also to go back to some of the fish that you might have caught when you were a kid."

There are also a number of birds on display in the shop. Some are species that can be hunted, like ducks and ruffed grouse, but there are several birds that don't fit that bill.

A bald eagle mounted by Black, who says birds are the most challenging to mount. (Gord Ellis/CBC)

"I do a large number of raptors, birds of prey like owls, eagles and those get found in the wintertime," she said. "They've died of natural causes or they've been road killed."

Black said birds are the hardest animals to mount, with only one chance to do it right.

She said once the bird is thawed, she skins it, cleans it and does any preparatory work that varies with the species. Black said the bird is then mounted on the same day.

Black's taxidermy work is focused on game that is hunted or fish that are caught. But she also does all manner of birds, raptors and small mammals. (Gord Ellis/CBC)

"I spend the rest of the day with a little pair of tweezers and an eyeglass, depending on how small the bird is," she said. "I preen every single feather, so they're all put back in place where they need to be. It's natural looking and it's almost better it was in life."