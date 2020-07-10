Part of James Street in Thunder Bay closed Monday for paving
A portion of James Street, a main thoroughfare in Thunder Bay, Ont., will be closed Monday for repair work, city officials said.
Block between Riverview Drive to Victoria Avenue closed for repairs
One block of James Street from Riverview Drive to Victoria Avenue will be closed in both directions on July 13 for paving. The work had originally been scheduled for July 11.
Drivers are asked to choose an alternate route during this brief closure.