James Street sewer work to begin Monday: City of Thunder Bay

Sewer construction on James Street N., between Parkway Drive and Victoria Avenue, will begin next week, according to the City of Thunder Bay.

Work on the project will begin on Monday, Sept. 9, the city said. Work was originally scheduled to start Sept. 3, but unexpected delays and inclement weather led the city to push it back a week.

The work will require the closure of the affected section of James Street North until early November, the city said.

Sidewalks will remain open, however, and a school bus loading zone in the area will still be accessible.

Detours around the worksite will be posted.