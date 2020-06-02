Section of James Street closed to traffic for watermain replacement work

A section of James Street will be closed to through traffic for the next few days.

The City of Thunder Bay said the closure is located at James Street and Riverview Drive. It began Tuesday morning, and is due to watermain replacement work.

The project is expected to be completed by Thursday morning.

This isn't the only road work that will affect access to James Street in the coming weeks.

The city will also finish asphalt resurfacing; more details about that will be provided when available, the city said.