James Street bridge forecast to reopen by end of 2019, says CN Rail

The James Street bridge is expected to reopen by the end of 2019, according to CN Rail spokesperson Alexandre Boulé. (Kris Ketonen/CBC)

Officials with CN Rail have said that repairs on the James Street bridge are continuing on schedule, with the work expected to be completed by the end of 2019.

Alexandre Boulé, spokesperson with CN Rail, said in a written statement, "CN is coordinating with the City for work on the roadway approaches to coincide with the work it is undertaking on the bridge so it can be reopened to traffic at the completion of CN work."

Thunder Bay's director of engineering and operations, Kayla Dixon, said the timeline of the bridge reopening depends on CN's work.

"We are working with CN to coordinate the work that is required on the city's approaches to the structure to make sure that those two projects end up being completed at the same time."

Dixon added, "the work that we are having done, we don't see that holding up the bridge work at all."

The James Street bridge was significantly damaged during a fire in October 2013, and has been closed to traffic since then.

Construction on the bridge has been long delayed by a lengthy court battle between CN Rail and the city of Thunder Bay over who was responsible for repairing the bridge to allow vehicular traffic to use the structure.

It was not until the Supreme Court of Canada dismissed CN Rail's appeal in March 2019, that CN was legally obligated to repair and reopen the bridge.

