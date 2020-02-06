'A special person': Kenora photographer remembers award-winning writer Jake MacDonald

Friends and family will gather Saturday afternoon at the Fort Garry Hotel in Winnipeg to remember award winning writer Jake MacDonald, 70, who died suddenly January 30 at the home he was building in Mexico. Among the mourners will be Kenora, Ont., photographer Tom Thomson whose pictures often accompanied MacDonald's writing.

MacDonald wrote about everything from landmines in Kosovo to life on his beloved houseboat on the Winnipeg River, near Minaki in northwestern Ontario. His memoir about those days, Houseboat Chronicles: Notes from a Life in Shield Country won the prestigious Hilary Weston Writers' Trust Prize for Nonfiction in 2002.

"Jake was a special person.," recalled Thomson. "He was highly intelligent, fun and he just could tell stories."

'Always in awe of the man'

Thomson's pictures were often used to illustrate MacDonald's stories and articles, but he felt that sometimes MacDonald's words created a more powerful image.

"The phrase 'a picture is worth 1,000 words', I could never have taken a photo that Jake couldn't more eloquently sum up in 100 words with the way he could write. I was always in awe of the man, honestly."

MacDonald suffered from a physical condition which made him somewhat frail at times and impacted his mobility, but never his thirst to learn more and to share that information, said Thomson.

"He lived a life so he could write about it and it worked for him."

Photographer Tom Thomson says his friend Jake MacDonald "lived a life so he could write about it." MacDonald died suddenly after a fall on Jan. 30, 2020. A memorial service will be held Feb. 8 at the Fort Garry Hotel in Winnipeg.

Thomson said he's grateful for the rich legacy MacDonald leaves behind, but is still struggling to accept that they will no longer share "those crazy adventures".

"We've all lost a lot. I remember where I was when John Lennon died where I was when I heard Gord Downie passed away, and I'll always remember where I was when I heard Jake MacDonald passed away."

You can hear the full interview with Tom Thomson on CBC Up North here.