Corrections officer at Thunder Bay District Jail facing drug trafficking, breach of trust charges

A corrections officer at the Thunder Bay District Jail is facing drug trafficking and breach of trust charges following an investigation by police.

Police said the man was arrested on Tuesday afternoon. Police conducted a traffic stop involving a male driving a black pickup truck in the 1000 block of John Street Road just after 3:30 p.m.

The stop came after an investigation by the force's intelligence unit looked into suspected drug trafficking by the accused.

The man was found to be in possession of a quantity of suspected cocaine, and was arrested and taken to police headquarters.

Later that evening, police executed a search warrant at a residence in the 200 block of Mercedes Drive. Inside, police found a quantity of psilocybin (magic mushrooms) and items related to drug trafficking.

The 42-year-old has been charged with possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking, possession of psilocybin, and breach of trust by a public officer.

He has been released from custody pending a future court appearance