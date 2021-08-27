Jagmeet Singh pledges pharmacare, climate action during campaign stop in Thunder Bay

The leader of the federal NDP party pledged to introduce a national pharmacare program if his party is elected as Canada's next government.

Jagmeet Singh made the announcement during a campaign stop in Thunder Bay on Friday.

That stop included a live interview on CBC Thunder Bay's Superior Morning, during which Singh said the NDP would also introduce measures to combat climate change, and treat the opioid crisis as a public health emergency.

Singh was also asked about recent calls for help from Wunnumin Lake First Nation, where three sudden deaths of community members occurred over a 36-hour period last week.

"First of all, it's heartbreaking what's happening, and the loss of life and the suicides," Singh said. "This is a crisis that's calling out for immediate action and immediate resources."

"We want to bring mental health services into our health care system," he said. "But specifically, when there's a crisis, we need to step up with real help on the ground, with better federal funding and resources to support communities that are reeling with these types of crises."

Singh also said the NDP would take steps to address climate change, which is contributing to hotter and drier summers and leading to hotter and longer-burning forest fires.

"We also need to make sure we're investing in some of the proactive steps needed so that communities can be more resilient," Singh said. "We can't just respond in crises. We have to be proactive."

"So we want to invest in disaster mitigation so that communities we can invest in to support them so that they aren't forced to evacuate."

Clean drinking water in First Nations would also be an NDP priority, Singh said, as would the opioid crisis that's affecting communities across Canada.

"We would look at this [opiod] crisis as a public health emergency and acknowledge that the approach we've taken in the past ... hasn't worked," he said. "It's just a fact. It hasn't worked. So why continue to do the same things at this point?"

"They need a health care response," Singh said. "And that would be the big difference. Rehabilitation services, support, health care and not treat it as a as a criminal problem, but as a health care problem."

Later Friday morning, Singh announced the NDP's pharmacare plans during a media event in Thunder Bay, where he said the cost of medication is forcing people to choose between purchasing the medication they need, or "putting food on the table, helping and supporting their families."

"Our plan is to make sure no one has to worry about the cost of medication ever again," Singh said. "Our plan is to make sure if someone needs medication, they get it. They don't need to use a credit card, they use their health card."

"We know that many people in our country are paying right now for medication, even though they have a drug plan," he said. "They pay premiums or co-payments. Our plan would eliminate all those costs."

Singh acknowledged the provinces would need to be on-board if a pharamacare program was to get off the ground. He said an NDP government would increase health care payments to provinces, and a pharmacare program would itself save provinces money.

"When people see when this is implemented in one province, that people don't have to worry about the cost of their medication and families are saving, on average, at least $500 a month, if not more ... that is a very, very powerful convincer to say 'listen, why don't we have this in our province?'" he said. "We'd work with provinces and territories. I know it's going to be hard work, but it's going to save families money."

A federal pharamcare program would cost $10 billion, Singh said.

"And what would happen as a result of putting $10 billion towards universal pharmacare?" Singh said. "The provinces would realize the savings of about $4.2 billion dollars. So this would be an investment that would lower the cost for provinces and territories."

Singh also said he's in favour of the federal government stepping in to create a vaccine passport that can be used for travel between provinces.