Federal NDP leader Jagmeet Singh to make campaign stop Friday in Thunder Bay, Ont.

New Democrat leader Jagmeet Singh is scheduled to make a stop Friday in Thunder Bay, returning to the northwestern Ontario city a little over two months after his last visit.

Singh previously visited Thunder Bay in July

NDP leader Jagmeet Singh is scheduled to be in Thunder Bay on Oct. 4. (Andrew Vaughan/Canadian Press)

Singh will be at The Study Coffeehouse at Lakehead University, on Oct. 4 for a campaign event, according to his official Facebook page. The event is scheduled to run from 7 p.m. to 8:15 p.m.

The federal NDP leader will be joined by his party's candidates in both Thunder Bay-area ridings, the party said.

He was last in Thunder Bay in July, prior to the calling of the current election.

Singh's Facebook page also said he is making a "whistle stop" in Sioux Lookout on Oct. 5 at the party's Kenora riding campaign office.

