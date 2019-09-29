Federal NDP leader Jagmeet Singh to make campaign stop Friday in Thunder Bay, Ont.

New Democrat leader Jagmeet Singh is scheduled to make a stop Friday in Thunder Bay, returning to the northwestern Ontario city a little over two months after his last visit.

Singh will be at The Study Coffeehouse at Lakehead University, on Oct. 4 for a campaign event, according to his official Facebook page. The event is scheduled to run from 7 p.m. to 8:15 p.m.

The federal NDP leader will be joined by his party's candidates in both Thunder Bay-area ridings, the party said.

He was last in Thunder Bay in July, prior to the calling of the current election.

Singh's Facebook page also said he is making a "whistle stop" in Sioux Lookout on Oct. 5 at the party's Kenora riding campaign office.