Police search for missing 17-year-old boy last seen at Victoria Inn in Thunder Bay, Ont.

Police in Thunder Bay, Ont., are asking for the public's help in locating a missing 17-year-old boy who was last seen in the city's south side on Wednesday night.

17-year-old Braiden Jacobs was last seen on Wednesday, Dec. 5 at about 9 p.m.

Police in Thunder Bay, Ont., are searching for 17-year old Braiden Jacobs after he was last seen at the Victoria Inn on Arthur Street on Wednesday evening. (Thunder Bay Police Service)

Police said Braiden Jacobs was last seen at the Victoria Inn on Arthur Street on Wednesday, December 5 at about 9 p.m.

The 17-year-old is described as being about 6' tall, 150 pounds with a slim build, short straight black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information that could help locate Jacobs is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

