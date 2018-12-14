Homicide investigation into Braiden Jacob's death 'very fluid,' police say

The investigation into the death of 17-year-old Braiden Jacob, whose body was found in Chapples Park last weekend, is a "very fluid" one, Thunder Bay police said Friday.

Police were called to the southern portion of Chapples Park shortly after 11:30 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 9, after a passerby found a body there.

A postmortem examination took place in Toronto on Thursday, identifying the body as that of Jacob, who is from Webequie First Nation and was reported missing to Thunder Bay police on Dec. 6.

Thunder Bay police Acting Deputy Chief Don Lewis said Friday the postmortem results indicated a homicide had taken place.

"There was ... some trauma," Lewis said. "Unfortunately, I can't get into the specifics, because it is now important evidence that's part of the investigation."

Lewis said police are now conducting interviews and going through evidence and information, and are investigating locations both inside and outside of Thunder Bay.

"It's by no means without direction, or a still investigation," he said. "It's very fluid and ongoing."

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 684-1200, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or p3tips.com.