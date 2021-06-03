Accused in murder of 14-year-old girl in Thunder Bay to stand trial

A man charged in the murder of a 14-year-old girl in Thunder Bay has been committed to stand trial.

Jarett Brandon Sainnawap is facing a charge of first-degree murder in the death of Kayliegh Ivall.

The investigation into Ivall's death began on April 27, 2020, after police were notified of the discovery of what was believed to be a body in the area of Arundal Street near Lyon Boulevard.

Investigation led police to arrest Sainnawap on May 5, 2020.

During a court proceeding this week, Sainnawap was committed to stand trial in Superior Court. The matter has not yet gone to assignment court, and no trial date has yet been set.

Sainnawap is one of two people charged in Ivall's death.

A female youth, who can't be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, is also facing a charge of first-degree murder.

She's due back in court on June 17, when the matter will be spoken to.