Tires, cutlery and a personal vibrator: Eco Divers pull junk out of Thunder Bay harbour

The lake bottom at Thunder Bay's marina is cleaner today thanks to the efforts of a group of citizens this past weekend.

On Sunday, Sept. 26, members of Eco Divers Thunder Bay spent a couple of hours combing the waters under the slips and near the launches of the marina.The divers retrieved a wide number of items, from sunglasses to boat batteries and several cameras.

Len Mason is the project manager for the group. He said they even found a smartphone that still worked.

"One of the cool things we found was an iPhone and it looked fairly new," said Mason."So one of our divers actually tried to get it going and did, and it came up with a number to call and we're bringing it back to that person. So they'll be happy."

Other items found included tires, cutlery, plates, cans, rugs, a chair, buckets and a personal vibrator.

Eco Divers project manager Len Mason said many of the items found by divers likely fell off boats at the slip. (Eco Divers Thunder Bay Facebook page)

Mason said safety is paramount so the divers work as a team. He said the water in the marina is murky so finding stuff on the bottom is not always easy for the divers.

"Yesterday, the visibility was about 10 inches and, under the boats, maybe a foot or two," said Mason. "So when you're pulling stuff up from the bottom, the silt rises and you have zero visibility, so you just drift slowly until something comes up. You put it in a mesh bag that's attached to a rope. Once your bag is full, you tug on the rope."

Although a working iPhone was salvaged and is being returned to the owner, most of the collected items were sent to the dump. (Eco Divers Thunder Bay Facebook page )

Mason said many people from the public thanked the divers Sunday for cleaning garbage out of the marina. He said while some items were still usable, the majority was of the stuff found sent to the dump.

Mason said Eco Divers Thunder Bay plan to do one more clean up in late October of this year.