Look up: International Space Station visible above Thunder Bay in coming weeks

Look up, way up: the International Space Station is doing flyovers of Thunder Bay nightly until June 1.

But you'll have to be quick if you want to catch a glimpse.

The station — which orbits about 400 kilometres above the Earth — will be visible nightly, but only for a few minutes at a time, as it passes over the city.

The next sighting window will begin at 10:29 p.m. on Thursday, May 21, and last for six minutes, according to NASA's Spot the Station web page.

It will also be visible for six minutes just after midnight, and then again briefly at 1:43 a.m. Friday.

This pattern will continue every day until June 1, with chances to see the station late in the evening, and during early-morning hours, in the western sky.

The good news is, it will be hard to miss: the Canadian government describes it as "a big white dot that moves quickly across the sky without changing direction, unlike aircraft, for example. It is usually the brightest object in the night sky after the Moon — bright enough to be seen in urban areas even through all the light pollution."

For a complete list of chances to see the International Space Station from Thunder Bay, visit Spot the Station.