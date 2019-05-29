Skip to Main Content
Wolf relocated from Canada to Isle Royale found dead
Thunder Bay

Wolf relocated from Canada to Isle Royale found dead

A grey wolf that was moved from Canada to Michigan's Isle Royale National Park over the winter has been found dead.

The park now has 14 wolves, including 12 that was relocated from Minnesota and Canada

The Canadian Press ·
In this Feb. 10, 2006, file photo provided by Michigan Technological University, a gray wolf is shown on Isle Royale National Park in northern Michigan. (John Vucetich, Michigan Technological University/Associated Press)

A grey wolf that was moved from Canada to Michigan's Isle Royale National Park over the winter has been found dead.

Officials said Wednesday the black-coated male's body was found in the middle of a large, swampy area at the southwestern end of the Lake Superior wilderness island.

Its tracking collar had been transmitting a mortality signal since late March. Personnel had to wait until the park opened for the season in mid-April to investigate.

The carcass was too badly decomposed to determine a cause of death.

The park's natural resources chief, Mark Romanski, says the male had been travelling with a female and its loss is disappointing.

Isle Royale now has 14 wolves, including 12 relocated from Minnesota and Canada since last fall to rebuild the park's diminished population.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|