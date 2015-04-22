Isle Royale moose to get tracked over next 3 years

Twenty moose on Isle Royale on Lake Superior can now have their every move tracked and logged, thanks to new radio collars.

Researchers spent part of February tracking down, tranquillizing and then attaching collars to 20 moose cows. The data collected will be used by Michigan Technological University (Michigan Tech) as part of its 60-year study into moose and predator-prey relationships.

"Until we had these GPS collars we've been really limited in our ability to kind of understand how all of these factors — so predation, winter ticks, foraging behaviours and nutritional condition — all interact," said Sarah Hoy, a research assistant professor at Michigan Tech.

"We have a pretty good understanding as to how predators impact moose, at the population level, as to how many moose are killed each year."

A moose on Isle Royale wears a radio tracking collar, connected to the animal in February, 2019. The animals will wear the collars for three years to help researchers understand the individual needs of moose. (Seth Moore) But, Hoy said, research is difficult to come by on how these variables affect moose at an individual level.

"To try and better understand why some moose are more likely to be killed by wolves, why some moose have much higher parasite loads and why some are more nutritionally stressed than other individuals in the population."

Hoy said the radio collars attached to the moose will transmit data for the next three years and should fall off the animals in about three and a half years.

She said the devices can also be taken off the moose without having to tranquilize them again, adding that the collars can also be remotely told to unclip themselves.

Hoy said researchers also have the option to attach more collars to moose within the next couple of years, if necessary.