Lockdown begins Friday for Iskatewizaagegan First Nation

Members of Iskatewizaagegan First Nation, or Shoal Lake 39, will enter a lockdown as of 6 p.m. on Friday.

Chief and Council made the decision after reviewing the number of active COVID-19 cases in Kenora, Shoal Lake 40 First Nation, and in Manitoba.

A checkpoint will be established leading into the community, and a curfew will remain in effect from 10 p.m. until 6 a.m. The checkpoint will refuse entry to non-residents, and those returning to the community will have to go through enhanced screening measures.

All offices, including David Kejick School will be closed until further notice.

Members are encouraged to get supplies and pharmaceuticals before the lockdown begins.