Indigenous Services Canada providing mental health support to Wunnumin Lake

Indigenous Services Canada (ISC) said it's working to provide additional mental health and crisis support to Wunnumin Lake following the sudden deaths of three community members over a 36-hour period.

Community leaders held a news conference in Thunder Bay on Thursday calling for more support after the deaths.

During the news conference, Wunnumin Chief Sam Mamakwa said a 20-year-old resident died after falling from a communications tower in the community on Aug. 17. The incident is under investigation.

A youth who witnessed the incident — and was related to the individual who fell from the tower — took his own life the next day, Mamakwa said.

Then, an elder passed away while in a long-term care facility outside of Wunnumin Lake, and his family wasn't informed until a day after his passing.

At the media conference, Wunnumin asked the federal and provincial governments for mental health and crisis support, increased policing and security, and for government representatives to work with the community to help members better respond to similar emergencies going forward.

In a statement provided to CBC News, ISC spokesperson Megan MacLean said the agency "has had daily calls with partners responding to the crisis in Wunnumin Lake, including the Sioux Lookout First Nations Health Authority; Shibogama First Nations Council, NODIN Mental Health Services, and Nishnawbe Aski Nation to share updates and to identify solutions that ensure the community's mental health needs are met in the immediate and long term."

"ISC is working with partners who provide mental wellness supports to the community to secure additional mental health and crisis response supports, if requested by the community," MacLean said.

As well, ISC said there are about five crisis teams in Wunnumin, which are made up of mental health workers from surrounding communities, including youth mental health workers.

"ISC will continue to engage with Wunnumin Lake and partners to develop longer term solutions to support the mental health and wellness of community members," MacLean said.