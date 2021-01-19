Ion scanners being installed at Thunder Bay, Kenora jails

The province is adding an extra layer of security at two northern Ontario jails.

The Ministry of the Solicitor General announced Thursday it was installing ion scanners at 10 Ontario adult correctional facilities, including the Thunder Bay District Jail and Kenora Jail.

The scanners are able to detect trace amounts of drugs, including fentanyl.

"There's definitely a use for it," said Bill Hayes, president of Ontario Public Service Employees Union Local 737, which represents staff at the jail. "Whether it's searching inmate property, or even searching the mail or items we find on the inmate's person, at least we have a good idea of what it is."

Hayes said the scanner will be shared by the Thunder Bay Correctional Centre, as well.

The jail will continue to use other methods to keep contraband out, including metal detectors, body scanners, and canine units.

The province said the goal is to have the scanners installed and staff trained to use them, by summer.