It's been about a year since the human remains of 28-year-old Henry Stone-Arnold was found near Dryden Ont., and Ontario Provincial Police are asking for the public's help once again to solve this investigation.

The 28-year-old was reported missing on August 9, 2018 after "he was last seen at the Husky gas station in the evening of August 8, 2018," OPP Sergt. Petrina Taylor-Hertz told CBC News.

She said on the morning of August 9, officers located his vehicle "at a business property on Jonasson Road in the city of Dryden," and was reported missing shortly after.

"OPP is asking again the public for any information that might help police solve this case," she added, "along with the fact that the government of Ontario is offering a $50,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the murder of Henry Stone-Arnold."

Taylor-Hertz said human remains were found on August 17 "on a private property on Trist Road," which is about 1 kilometre away from where the 28-year-old's vehicle was found.

"We know it's suspicious in nature. There was evidence to suggest indignity to a human body after death and it was concluded that it was a homicide," Taylor-Hertz said.

She said drones and aerial searches were conducted with the help of the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry when the victim was first reported missing as police knew "early on" that "there was more to it than a missing person."

"Over one hundred interviews have been completed, many with important information for the investigation and these are also continuing," she said. "We want to know what you know."

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call the dedicated OPP tip line at 1-844-677-5040 or Crime Stoppers.