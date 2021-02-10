Lake Superior water level drops in January, but remains above average

Lake Superior water levels continue to drop, but are still above the historic high average according to the International Lake Superior Board of Control (ILSBC) and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

In its latest report, the board of control says Superior dropped 10 cm. in January, a month when the lake usually declines 7 cm. on average.

As of early February, Lake Superior was 18 cm above average, but 20 cm below its record-high level of a year ago. Lake Superior is expected to continue its seasonal decline in February.

However, the ILSBC said an increased risk of shoreline erosion, lakeshore flooding and coastal damage will continue over the next several weeks and potentially through the winter, and especially during periods of strong winds and high waves.

The Board expects the total outflow to be 2,050 m3/s (72 tcfs) in February, which is as prescribed by Lake Superior Regulation Plan 2012.

The gate setting of the control structure will be maintained at the typical winter setting equivalent to one-half gate open in February.