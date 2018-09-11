The Intercity Shopping Centre in Thunder Bay, Ont., had a unique visitor on Tuesday morning — a black bear cub.

The cub ran across busy Fort William Road and into the mall's parking lot at about 9 a.m. Tuesday.

Thunder Bay resident Alex Nickelsen said she was walking to the bus stop, on her way to school, when she spotted the animal. She quickly captured a video of the cub on her phone.

A small bear was seen running across the street to the Intercity Shopping Center parking lot on Tuesday morning. 0:13

Eventually, the cub ran off, travelling toward Thunder Bay's south side.

The whereabouts of the cub's mother is unknown.