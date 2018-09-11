Skip to Main Content
The Intercity Shopping Centre in Thunder Bay, Ont., had a unique visitor on Tuesday morning — a black bear cub.

Black bear cub wandered into the mall area on Tuesday morning

A small black bear was spotted running around the Intercity Shopping Center parking lot on Tuesday morning. (Alex Nickelsen)

The cub ran across busy Fort William Road and into the mall's parking lot at about 9 a.m. Tuesday.

Thunder Bay resident Alex Nickelsen said she was walking to the bus stop, on her way to school, when she spotted the animal.  She quickly captured a video of the cub on her phone.

A small bear was seen running across the street to the Intercity Shopping Center parking lot on Tuesday morning. 0:13

Eventually, the cub ran off, travelling toward Thunder Bay's south side.

The whereabouts of the cub's mother is unknown.

