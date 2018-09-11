Black bear cub looks for spot at Intercity Shopping Center parking lot in Thunder Bay, Ont.
The Intercity Shopping Centre in Thunder Bay, Ont., had a unique visitor on Tuesday morning — a black bear cub.
Black bear cub wandered into the mall area on Tuesday morning
The cub ran across busy Fort William Road and into the mall's parking lot at about 9 a.m. Tuesday.
Thunder Bay resident Alex Nickelsen said she was walking to the bus stop, on her way to school, when she spotted the animal. She quickly captured a video of the cub on her phone.
Eventually, the cub ran off, travelling toward Thunder Bay's south side.
The whereabouts of the cub's mother is unknown.