Inquest jury examining man's death in Thunder Bay aims most recommendations at police and systemic racism

The jury overseeing the inquest into the death of Emmanuel Oruitemeka in Thunder Bay, Ont., has deemed the means of death as undetermined — which is not the outcome his family had been seeking.

The 25-year-old died on Feb. 16, 2014, four days after collapsing while in the custody of the Thunder Bay Police Service.

The jury of two men and three women delivered their verdict on Friday. During virtual hearings over eight days, there were 14 witnesses. Jurors also watched video footage of what happened to Oruitemeka when he collapsed at the police station.

They determined Oruitemeka died at the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre from an anoxic ischemic brain injury due to cardiovascular collapse, caused by cocaine ingestion.

His family described him as "a devoted son, caring brother and loving uncle," according to a statement from his brother, David Oruitemeka. They were seeking a homicide ruling, which would have meant it was deliberate action by police that led to his death. Demar Hewitt, counsel to the Black Action Defence Committee, also supported a homicide verdict.

Meanwhile, the Thunder Bay Police Service (TBPS), Thunder Bay Police Service Board (TBPSB) and seven individual officers sought an accidental death verdict.

Internal reluctance to acknowledge problems

Coroners' inquests are intended to prevent future, similar deaths, which is where jury recommendations come into play.

Of the 14 recommendations, 13 are directed at the TBPS, with an emphasis on addressing systemic racism within the service, including identifying implicit bias, the internal reluctance to acknowledge systemic racism, and understanding the meaning and connotation of certain words and actions in relation to Black people.

Evidence of systemic racism within the police service dates back to the Office of the Independent Police Review Director's 2018 Broken Trust report. Since then, hundreds of recommendations have been directed at the police service and its oversight board.

In April, a nine-member expert panel issued a 200-page report in response to low officer morale, human rights violations, and investigations into criminal misconduct by police officers and leaders.

Alok Mukherjee, chair of the expert panel that produced a 200-page report urging major changes for policing in Thunder Bay, Ont. released in April 2023, is shown in a file photo. (Marc Doucette/CBC)

"We've heard from [retired Sgt. Greg Stein] that there is in fact internal reluctance to address systemic racism in the Thunder Bay Police Service … he didn't want to address it himself," Rick Frank, the lawyer representing Oruitemeka's family, said during the inquest's closing submissions.

He also said officers used outdated and offensive language to describe Black people during the inquest.

"We want cops to be open, engaged, and having these tough discussions about race and race relations," Frank said.

The recommendations also include:

Training on the roles and responsibilities of other first responders.

Training on how to recognize medical distress and ascertain medical information from people in custody.

Training to improve communications between police members.

Mandatory emergency first responder first-aid training for jailers and watch commanders.

Regular educational and mental health debriefs after incidents that involve the Special Investigations Unit (SIU).

The final recommendation was for the Ontario government to provide funding so the TBPS can deliver an e-learning program to facilitate training that may happen outside of the service's annual block training.

Those who receive recommendations are asked to provide responses to the Office of the Chief Coroner six months later on whether they've taken steps to implement them and, if they haven't, why.

'His death was not foreseeable'

Kevin Matthews, the lawyer who represented seven members of the TBPS, spoke of the investigation into Oruitemeka's death that had already been completed and found no criminal wrongdoing from police actions.

"You heard testimony about an event that occurred, unfortunately, 9½ years ago. That impacts memories and recollection. But consistently between then and now is that no misconduct was found on the part of the officers at any level," Matthews said. "[His] death was not foreseeable.

"Special Investigations Unit, an arm's-length police oversight body and independent review, conducted a timely and thorough investigation, and officers were cleared of any potential criminal liability."

While representatives of parties with standing largely focused their closing submissions on Oruitemeka's means of death, inquest counsel Julian Roy reminded the jury their role was not to pin blame or seek apologies.

Roy told the jury before they began deliberating, "What we do want to see is individuals and organizations who are involved in a tragedy like this engaging in some serious introspection, some real reflection, doing that difficult work on what can be learned and how things can be done better — and I fear that we have not yet seen that from your police service."

He spoke of Oruitemeka's humanity, of what he may have felt in the moments spent at the police station, while being dragged out of the cruiser and into the booking room, then dragged back outside before being carried out by paramedics, as jurors heard during witness testimony.

"Did he know that he was going to die?" said Roy. "And at the end, did he return to his mother and find comfort there? These are questions that, of course, are imponderable, but asking them brings home to us something that must be at the centre of the work that you will be doing on behalf of your community.

"That is the value, the worthiness, the sacredness of human life."