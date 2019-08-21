City of Thunder Bay, Ont., gets an 'A' in annual Seven Youth Inquest report card

The City of Thunder Bay has received an A for its efforts to implement the recommendations made in the Seven Youths Inquest, Aboriginal Legal Services said Wednesday.

The inquest report card is released annually, and tracks how much progress has been made in implementing the 145 recommendations made in the inquest.

The inquest examined the circumstances surrounding the deaths of Jethro Anderson, Jordan Wabasse, Curran Strang, Paul Panacheese, Robyn Harper, Reggie Bushie, and Kyle Morrisseau. All were from remote communities, and died while attending high school in Thunder Bay.

The report card is issued by lawyers for the families of six of the seven youths; they don't represent the family of Strang.

Grades are issued based on reports filed with the Office of the Chief Coroner by the involved parties, documenting their progress on meeting the inquest's recommendations.

The other grades issued Wednesday are:

Canada B+

Ontario B+

Nishnawbe Aski Nation A-

Matawa Learning Centre A-

Northern Nishnawbe Education Council and Dennis Franklin Cromarty High School A+

Keewaytinook Okimakanak A+

The Thunder Bay Police Service did not receive a grade. In a media release, Aboriginal Legal Services said a grade will be issued when the service "has addressed the concerns raised by the Office of the Independent Police Review Director ... in its report Broken Trust released in December 2018, and regained the confidence of the Indigenous community in Thunder Bay."

The lawyers graded overall efforts by all involved parties to meet the recommendations A-.

That's up from B+ last year, and C+ the year before.

"It is very gratifying to see that the parties to the inquest have clearly taken the recommendations of the jury to heart and are making a real effort to change the way educational and other services are provided to First Nations Youth from remote communities," lawyer Jonathan Rudin said. "It should not have taken the deaths of seven young people in order to see this type of progress but we know that the hard work that took place over the many months of the inquest were not in vain."