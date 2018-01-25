Inquest into death of Emmanuel Oruitemeka postponed: coroner

An inquest into the death of a man who died after collapsing while in custody of the Thunder Bay Police Service has been postponed.

Emmanuel Oruitemeka died at the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre on February 16, 2014, four days after he collapsed while in police custody.

An inquest into Oruitemeka's death is mandatory under the Coroners Act.

The inquest was initially scheduled to begin on Dec. 16, 2019, but Dr. Michael B. Wilson, supervisiing coroner for the north region, announced Wednesday it will be postponed "to properly address evidence in the best interest of the inquest."

No further details were provided.

A new date has not been announced.