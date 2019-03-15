Thunder Bay police investigate after seriously-injured man found on city's south side

Thunder Bay police are investigating after a seriously injured man was found on the city's south side last week.

Police said paramedics were called to the intersection of Victoria Avenue and North Street at about 4 p.m. Thursday with reports of a man on the sidewalk, and in distress.

The man was taken to hospital.

No further details have been provided.

Investigators hope to speak with any witnesses who were in the area at the time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 684-1200, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or p3tips.com.