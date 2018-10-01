Injured bald eagle found in northwestern Ontario 'has a shot' thanks to rescuers

It will be a long road to recovery for an injured juvenile bald eagle found by the side of the road near Rossport, Ont., but a Thunder Bay woman is doing her best to make sure the animal survives.

"A kind lady felt that she couldn't leave him there, and so she stopped on the side of the highway and got out and scooped up this eagle and brought him home, and called me," said Jenn Salo, an authorized wildlife custodian.

The animal was brought to Thunder Bay, where Salo met it and rushed it to the vet for emergency surgery on its wing.

Jenn Salo, who has a lot of experience working with birds, said she took the eagle straight to a veterinary clinic, where it had a four hour emergency surgery. (Thunderbird Wildlife Rescue/Facebook)

"His humerus was snapped in half," she said, adding that, luckily, the break was clean. Salo noted that a messier break would probably have been fatal.

"Their wings are their lives."

An X-ray photo, taken after the bird was rushed to a veterinary hospital. Its rescuers believe the eagle was hit by a vehicle. (Amy Hadley/CBC)

Wildlife rescue centre 'needed' in Thunder Bay

A call about a bird in distress is nothing out of the ordinary for Salo, a falconer with a lifelong passion for birds of prey, and a dream of establishing a wildlife rehabilitation centre in Thunder Bay.

Right now, she runs Thunderbird Wildlife Rescue from her home, but she's hopeful that she'll soon be able to set up a bigger operation in a new location.

Jenn Salo poses with her falcon, Koda. The injured eagle she's caring for is being kept apart from her other birds-of-prey while it recovers. (Amy Hadley/CBC)

"It's always been my goal to open up a wildlife rehabilitation centre in Thunder Bay. It's needed," she said, noting that she gets calls about injured birds from all over the region.

She can't take them all in, but prioritizes animals that are threatened or protected, which makes an injured eagle with a chance at survival a high priority.

Months of recovery

The eagle she's currently caring for will need months of rehabilitation, Salo said. It will need to be confined with its wings bound for weeks, and probably won't be able to stretch its wings until December.

"Then it will be limited exercise, daily. As time goes on and he gets stronger I expand him into more space and more space and more space."

This injured eagle is an example of why a wildlife rescue centre is needed in Thunder Bay, said Jenn Salo, who hopes to start one in the near future. (Amy Hadley/CBC)

In the spring, she hopes he'll start exercising and hunting.

It's a time-consuming and pricey effort, but support from the community has been "overwhelming," said Salo, who said a crowdfunding campaign is helping to cover the veterinary costs. She said she's also received donations of blankets and fish, as well as money.

While the animal's injuries are serious, Salo said she has high hopes it will recover.

"I can't wait until the day [I] see him flying again."