Millions in government funding going to northwestern Ontario infrastructure projects

The federal and Ontario governments will provide millions in funding for northwestern Ontario infrastructure projects, part of a nearly $38-million boost for initiatives across the province.

Federal Health Minister Patty Hajdu said the funding "is about building up community and making communities safer, making communities healthier, and making communities places where people have what they need to want to stay, to raise their families and to have successful successive generations of people staying in northern Ontario and in communities that are often not necessarily seen by the rest of the province."

The sites in northwestern Ontario that will benefit from the money include:

The Ka-Na-Chi-Hih Treatment Centre Sioux Lookout Program ($1.4 million).

The Matawa Education and Care Centre in Thunder Bay, for construction of a new gym ($3.4 million from Ottawa, $760,000 from the Ontario government).

"The upgrade of the Matawa Education and Care Centre gymnasium has been a dream for our students since September 2017," Robinson Meshake, president of the Matawa First Nations Management board, said in a statement. "It will be dedicated space for health and physical education programming that will reduce the potential for exposure to COVID-19 without the need to use another organization's gymnasium facility."

35 projects in Ontario to get funding support

On the education front, about $160,000 from Ottawa and about $40,000 from the province will go to new portable classrooms in Eabametoong, Webequie, Marten Falls, Long Lake #58, Neskantaga, Nibinamik, Aroland and Constance Lake, as well as upgrades to the school in Ginoogaming First Nation.

Funding will also go toward renovations at Dennis Franklin Cromarty high school in Thunder Bay.

Across Ontario, the $37.8 million will go to 35 infrastructure projects.

"Our government is committed to building a resilient future for our province, and these investments in key projects across Ontario are an important step to achieving that goal," Ross Romano, Ontario's minister of government and consumer services, said in a statement.

"This initiative will provide individuals, families and workers with reliable and resilient public infrastructure that will serve their communities for years to come."