Officials from the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre are "strongly recommending" that visitors stay home and avoid the hospital after an influenza outbreak was declared on unit 1A.

"As always, our number one priority is the safety of patients and their families, staff and volunteers and visitors," executive vice president of medical, academics and regional programs at the hospital, Stewart Kennedy stated in a written release. "Infection control measures are in place in order to reduce the spread of infection."

Visitors who have been identified as a patient's designated care partner will only be permitted into the outbreak area and must also be able to provide documentation that shows that have been recently immunized with a flu shot.

Only one care partner may be present at any one time during the influenza outbreak.

Hospital staff are also recommending people avoid visiting any other health care facility if they are experiencing flu-like symptoms like coughing, fever, sore throat, chills and runny nose.

They are also reminding people to wash their hands often for at least 15 seconds with soap and warm water to prevent and reduce the spread of infection.