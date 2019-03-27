Influenza outbreak declared over at Thunder Bay regional hospital

Hospital and public health officials in Thunder Bay, Ont., have declared an influenza outbreak at one of the units at the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre over.

The outbreak was declared in late March and lasted 10 days, according to a written release from the regional hospital. It affected the 1A inpatient unit.

It was declared over Thursday afternoon.

"One of the most effective ways to prevent and reduce the spread of infections is by using proper hand hygiene," a written release from the hospital stated.

"The hospital reminds people to wash their hands often for at least 15 seconds with soap and warm water, or by using an alcohol-based hand sanitizer."