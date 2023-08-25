Thunder Bay's indoor tennis facility awaiting final city approval

A new indoor tennis facility slated for Chapples Park in Thunder Bay, Ont., won't be open this year, the project lead said.

The building, which will accommodate six tennis courts and be next to the existing Thunder Bay Community Tennis Centre (TBCTC), has its funding in place, and the hope was to have the building constructed and open in time for tennis players to use it this winter.

However, before that happens, the city must review the project — city administration has been given various documents relating to the facility, including the site plan, business plan and operating budget — and give its final approval, said project lead Pasi Pinta.

While Pinta is hopeful an approval will come soon, getting the project ready for use this year isn't likely to happen.

"I think we are out of time to complete everything in 2023, simply because of the length of construction that's needed," he said. "It's about 45 days or so of of actual excavation, digging everything out, forming and pouring ... doing the electrical, all the underground services, all of that.

"Minor miracles would need to happen in order for everything to still fit into 2023."

Kelly Robertson, the city's general manager of community services, confirmed the city has received all the documents and information requested.

In an email, Robertson said the information was requested by council via a resolution to allow the city to do its due diligence; Thunder Bay is providing up to $1.5 million in funding toward the project, which was earlier estimated to cost under $4 million (other funding is coming from various sources, including Tennis Canada, FedNor and the Northern Ontario Heritage Fund Corporation).

When the analysis is complete, a report will go back to council to help inform a final decision on the project, but a date for that has not been set.

Pinta said if the city approval comes soon enough, work could start this fall and be completed in spring 2024.

"So that's the game plan right now," he said. "That's kind of the consolation prize.

"Of course the idea would have been to be in a position to have it all done this year," Pinta said. "But again, what we really need to look at is the long game ... of having indoor tennis for the next 20 to 30 years."