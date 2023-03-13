Construction on indoor tennis facility to start this summer

Thunder Bay tennis players will soon be able to hit the court all year round.

The Thunder Bay Community Tennis Centre is moving ahead with its new indoor tennis facility, which will include six courts and be constructed next to the centre's current location in Chapples Park.

"To be able to extend all of our programming and play year round is just huge for everyone in the community," said Jamie Grieve, the centre's director, said after a ground-breaking ceremony on Monday. "So many times we get 150, 200 kids here for our junior programs, and it's like 'is it going to rain?'"

"It'll be nice to just have guaranteed programming," he said. "No more cancellations for our league nights, no more cancellations for tournaments."

"It's just the whole package of having a year-round facility, and guaranteeing play all the time."

Project manager Pasi Pinta said the hope is for construction to get underway, and have the facility open by the time indoor season starts this fall.

"The construction of the courts and the preparation of the site probably won't take overly long," Pinta said. "It's kind of the deliveries of the structure itself that's a bit more in question, but we're still hopeful of completion of this year in time for the next indoor season."

Eva Havaris, vice-president of partnerships and participation with Tennis Canada, said there is a need for more facilities like the one being built in Thunder Bay.

"We do not have enough of these facilities coast to coast," she said, adding there are 750 all-season tennis facilities in Canada. "We need tennis to be able to be played year round. It's a sport that is for all ages, all stages, all communities and so this is just a step to to make that dream a reality."

Facilities like the one going up at Chapples Park are also critical for high-level players, Havaris said.

"If you're not able to train and compete year-round, you won't make it to the top," she said. "We've been fortunate through really good strategy about 20, 25 years ago to create centres in Montreal and Toronto, where we bring the best of the best in to train year-round."

"We need more of these because talent is everywhere in this country. It's not just in the big metropolitan cities, it's everywhere."

Funding for the facility is being provided by the City of Thunder Bay, Tennis Canada, Rogers Communications, FedNor, and the Northern Ontario Heritage Fund Corporation.