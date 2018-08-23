Thunder Bay tennis community hopes to have indoor courts by end of 2021

Tennis players in Thunder Bay are optimistic they could soon be able to play the sport year-round.

The Thunder Bay Community Tennis Centre is working to develop plans to build an air-supported structure for an indoor racquet sport facility at their Chapples Park location, which would be the first covered tennis courts in the city for a few years.

Partnering with the Thunder Bay Pickleball Association, the year-round facility would be used as six tennis courts or eight pickleball courts.

Tennis centre president Dave McCallum said the absence of a facility for year-round play since the closure of the courts at the former Confederation College fitness centre bubble in 2017 has had a detrimental effect on growing tennis and racquet sports in the city.

""It hinders obviously physical health, mental health," he said.

"The sport has stayed healthy. I think people are avid racquet sport players. They keep coming back. But from that standpoint we need the indoor courts to have the group sport continue to grow and having our racquet sport community grow are essential."

McCallum said competitive junior players, who might have goals of earning post-secondary athletic scholarships, have been particularly affected.

"For those that want to try to strive for a higher level, that access to courts year-round to get those hours of development is essential," McCallum said.

The project has an estimated $3 million price tag, which includes building the bubble over four existing courts and two newly built ones.

McCallum said the tennis community is looking to raise $500,000. In October 2019, city council voted in favour of earmarking up to $1.5 million in-principle after tennis was excluded from the scope of the proposed indoor turf facility nearby. As well, provincial funding of $1 million is being sought.

McCallum said, if everything goes according to plan and funding is secured, construction would start in the spring and the courts could be ready by the end of the year.