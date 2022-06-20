Celebrating Mino Bimaadiziwin — The Good Life for National Indigenous Peoples Day

CBC Thunder Bay is taking the day to focus on stories that reflect and celebrate Mino Bimaadiziwin — The Good Life in all its forms for Indigenous people across northwestern Ontario.

Join us throughout Tuesday, June 21, as we roll out special content, beginning with a special edition of Superior Morning from 6 - 8:30 a.m., hosted by Jolene Banning, an award-winning Anishinaabe journalist from Fort William First Nation.

We'll introduce you to families like the Gustafsons, from Whitesand First Nation, who are working together to live their version of "the good life," head out to a recent spring hide tanning camp, where people gathered to learn new skills and connect with each other, and explore Indigenous humour in all its forms with comedian Don Kelly.

First Nations leaders across northwestern Ontario will pay tribute to Chris Cromarty, the visionary leader who helped unite First Nations in the region and died earlier this month.

We'll also visit Shoal Lake #40 First Nation near the Manitoba border to explore the impacts of their new water treatment plant and what's next for them as they move forward.

Then, during the afternoon, we'll head to Fort William First Nation for its annual powwow, and bring back all the sights and sounds from what's sure to be an incredible day.

Stick with us all day, here on CBC.ca, the CBC News app, CBC Listen, and on CBC Radio One at 88.3 FM in Thunder Bay as we celebrate National Indigenous Peoples Day with you.