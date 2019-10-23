Thunder Bay brings Indigenous People's Awareness Month online

Indigenous People's Awareness Month is going virtual this year.

Due to restrictions limiting public events brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, the City of Thunder Bay, Thunder Bay Public Library, Red Sky Performance, and National Film Board of Canada will offer virtual programming this year.

"Although the conditions are not ideal to celebrate Indigenous People's Month in person this year, we are fortunate to have a creative and dedicated circle of partners to help make this month a memorable one," Regina Mandamin, manager of Indigenous Relations and Inclusion with the City of Thunder Bay, said in a statement. "Together with our partners and co-sponsors, we are proud to offer the city and region free online opportunities this month and beyond that educate, entertain and engage."

The events will run from June 19-25. They include:

Mistatim — In this online performance, Mistatim will trot, gallop and fly across Canada followed by a social round up with the cast. The city said the event will take place June 19 at 2 p.m., and is ideal for children.

Wisdom Keeper Series — Senator Murray Sinclair, Lee Maracle, & Sandra Laronde delve into the pandemic and meaning of wisdom; the event is scheduled for June 20 at 2 p.m.

Ziindaamagat: A Confined Space — Performers & cirque artists perform within unbelievable restrictions, followed by a REDTalk with the cast; the performance will take place June 21 at 2 p.m.

nîpawistamâsowin: We Will Stand Up — an award-winning film following the family of late Colten Boushie, a young Cree man fatally shot in Saskatchewan, as they demand justice from Canada's legal system. Followed by a panel discussion with special guests Jade Brown-Tootoosis and Mylan Tootoosis. The screening is scheduled for June 25 at 2 p.m.