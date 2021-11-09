A medical student from northwestern Ontario is an inaugural member of the newly formed Indigenous Medical Students' Association of Canada.

Jamie Thompson, who is Métis, is in her second year at the Northern Ontario School of Medicine, in Thunder Bay, Ont.

She said she has ties to both Manitouwadge, Ont. and Ignace, Ont. and has a varied family background. Thompson said her interest in medicine goes back to her youth and upbringing.

"I've always had an interest in traditional medicine, from my grandmother and her cultural background, being from Métis and Cree families," she said.

"I learned about traditional medicines through my connection with her and through her learning on the land around Thunder Bay," she said. "That certainly has been a reason I've always been interested in health and healing."

Growing push for more Indigenous practitioners

The Indigenous Medical Students Association of Canada was founded this past year by two medical students from the University of Manitoba and University of Alberta, Thompson said.

They began discussions then began about making a safe space for Indigenous medical students.

"They started reaching out to medical students that had expressed interest in helping form some more culturally safe objectives after everything that had happened," said Thompson.

"My email was on that list, and so I was one of the first members that they reached out to and I helped them with social media and coming up with a constitution and that sort of thing. They've really done an incredible job."

Elections took place in August and an inaugural leadership circle is now in place. She was elected to the advocacy role and is hopeful she can make a difference.

"It's still in its early stages," said Thompson. "But I'm really hoping to be that student council kind of space for Indigenous students to connect, build community, hear about opportunities and just hopefully do right by that student population."

Thompson's new position comes as the medical profession reconsiders its relationship with Indigenous people and Indigenous professionals. This month, Dr. Alika Lafontaine was elected president of the Canadian Medical Association. Lafontaine grew up on Treaty 4 territory in Saskatchewan and is of Cree, Anishinaabe, Métis and Pacific Islander ancestry.

The Truth and Reconciliation Commission also called for an increase in the number of Indigenous people working in the healthcare profession. According to the latest census figures from 2016, fewer than one per cent of specialists and general practitioners in Canada identify as Indigenous.

As for her own future in medicine, Thompson said she is leaving her options open.

"I think people ask you the second you get into medical school what do you want to do?" she said. "And I haven't even answered that question yet. But hopefully some Indigenous practicing, some harm reduction and a bit of an interest in obstetrics and gynecology.

We'll see where those interests lead me and I just hope to serve my patients well."

Listen to the full interview on Superior Morning here: