In-person visitations resume at long-term care homes

The president and CEO of St. Joseph's Care Group says residents at the organization's two long-term care homes are "thrilled" they can see family members in-person again.

Tracy Buckler said in-person visits at Hogarth Riverview Manor and Bethammi Nursing Home resumed Thursday.

"We know that our families and our residents are thrilled to have visitors to be in-person," she said. "We know that they'll be patient and understanding as we work through some of the logistics."

There are some guidelines that visitors must follow, she said. They must have been tested for COVID-19 within the two weeks leading up to the visit, and screening will also take place at the facilities themselves.

"They have to be scheduled in advance, to make sure that we can organize, and make sure that things are as safe as possible," Buckler said.

The visits will take place outdoors, as well, and visitors will be required to wear face masks and maintain physical distancing measures.

In addition, only one person can visit a resident at a time, Buckler said.