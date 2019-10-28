30-year-old Thunder Bay man charged with impaired driving following collision

Thunder Bay police charged a 30-year-old man with impaired driving following a collision on the city's south side on Monday.

Police said officers were dispatched to the corner of Alexandra Street and Southern Avenue at about 12:30 p.m. with reports of a two-vehicle collision.

A responding officer saw a damaged red sedan driving away from the collision. Police suspected the driver was involved in the collision, and attempting to flee, and stopped the vehicle.

Police observed items consistent with crack cocaine use in the vehicle, which led police to suspect the driver was impaired by drug.

A roadside sobriety test was conducted, and the driver was arrested and taken to police headquarters for further evaluation. There, it was confirmed the accused was impaired by drug.

The driver was charged with impaired driving, and failing to stop after a collision.

He has been released from custody pending a future court appearance.