A 24-year-old Thunder Bay man is facing impaired driving charges after being found unconscious in the driver's seat of a truck that was involved in multiple collisions on Saturday, police said.

Police said offers were dispatched to the area of Whalen Street, near Hinton and Crescent Avenues, just before 7 p.m. Saturday, following multiple 911 calls reporting collisions involving an orange pickup truck.

Police learned the pickup had been seen being driven erratically on Hinton Avenue with front-end damage, and had struck a newspaper box and multiple street signs.

Responding officers found the truck near a pedestrian footpath on Brent Street. The accused was unconscious in the driver's seat, and the truck was still in drive, police said.

Police also found open liquor containers inside the truck, and observed multiple signs that the motorist was impaired.

The driver was taken to police headquarters for further evaluation and was found to have a blood alcohol concentration of three times the legal limit.

The accused has been charged with dangerous driving and impaired driving.

He appeared in court Sunday and was remanded into custody pending a future court appearance.