Man charged with impaired driving after vehicle collides with tree in Thunder Bay, Ont

A 25-year-old Thunder Bay man is facing impaired driving charges after the vehicle he was driving collided with a tree on the city's north side Monday.

Police were called to the corner of Farrand and Argyle streets just after 5:45 p.m. with reports of a motor vehicle collision.

Responding officers found a pickup truck that fit the description of a vehicle previously reported as driving erratically northbound on Fort William Road.

Police said multiple people called 911 about the vehicle, out of concern the driver was impaired. The vehicle was also seen colliding with a tree on Farrand Street.

Police noticed several signs of impairment as they approached the driver and several empty beer cans were also found in the cab of the truck.

The driver was arrested and taken to the hospital for medical assessment. A subsequent breath test showed he had a blood alcohol concentration of more than three times the legal limit.

The accused has been released from custody pending a future court appearance.