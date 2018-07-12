Thunder Bay woman facing second impaired driving charge in just over 2 weeks

A Thunder Bay, Ont., woman has been charged again after being found driving impaired for the second time in just over two weeks.

Police patrolling in the area of Blucher Avenue and Windsor Street at about 1:40 p.m. Sunday observed a vehicle being driven by a suspended driver.

The vehicle was stopped on Junot Avenue, and officers noticed signs of impairment when speaking with the driver, the Thunder Bay Police Service stated in a release Monday.

Police said officers conducted a standardized field sobriety test, and the results led them to believe the 58-year-old woman was impaired by drugs.

Officers also located items consistent with the use of crack cocaine in the vehicle.

The driver was taken to police headquarters where further evaluation confirmed she was impaired by drug, police said.

The woman was charged with driving while impaired by drug.

She was charged with the same count on July 3, police said, which led to her licence suspension.

The accused appeared in court on Monday and was released from custody pending a future court appearance.